As I live and breathe, Kylie is kooking something up for her kosmetics kollection with big sister Kim – a natural choice considering both women have practically become the beacons of 21st century beauty. So, you can imagine this collab will be flying off the shelves.

In the teaser, Kylie and Kim are truly out of this world, wearing nothing but an excellent spray tan and presumably, Kylie's unreleased make-up products. While we don't have a whole lot to go on, other than Kylie's caption "COMING SOON", but let me assure you, the Instagram video alone should be enough to tide you over until the pair drop the new line.

Here they are, in all their olive-skinned, hair cloak glory.

I love it. I can't wait.