Today is Iman's 63rd birthday and it's the perfect excuse to celebrate her iconic, barrier-breaking career and true icon status (as if we needed one).
Iman was discovered at the age of 19 in Nairobi, Kenya and has spent her long-lasting career as a champion for not only women, but also women of color. Along the way, she's amassed countless magazine covers, runway debuts, ad campaigns, and the like; even launching her own beauty line in the process due to the fact that she used to have to do it herself on set at the beginning of her career because few makeup artists were properly equipped to work with darker skin tones.
As models have come and gone since Iman's entrance into the industry, few have packed as hard a punch when it comes to iconic looks as Iman. Below, we're rounding out our favorites.
A disco bodysuit is always a good idea:
The '80s were all about the bold:
Sometimes, summertime calls for a leather moment:
The bright and the bold:
A killer hairstyle is all you need with a little black dress:
When you don't have to wear anything at all to look flawless:
"Make Russia Gay Again" color:
Power suiting:
An iconic Balmain army:
The OG athleisure look:
