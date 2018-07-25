Today is Iman's 63rd birthday and it's the perfect excuse to celebrate her iconic, barrier-breaking career and true icon status (as if we needed one).

Iman was discovered at the age of 19 in Nairobi, Kenya and has spent her long-lasting career as a champion for not only women, but also women of color. Along the way, she's amassed countless magazine covers, runway debuts, ad campaigns, and the like; even launching her own beauty line in the process due to the fact that she used to have to do it herself on set at the beginning of her career because few makeup artists were properly equipped to work with darker skin tones.