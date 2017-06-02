Remember when Balenciaga seemingly co-opted IKEA's classic hold-all bag and sold that version for over two thousand times the retail value and IKEA dropped the hammer, hard? Well now, with the Swedish furniture brand is turning 30 and all, they've decided remind everyone just how ridiculous that whole thing was and that practicality shouldn't mean an enormous price tag.

"Why should functionality and quality be a privilege for the few, when we can do something about it?" The voiceover in their 30th anniversary muses, while the tote used transnationally in various multiple rough-n-tumble settings.

Watch below and go get yourself that $0.99 wonder today.