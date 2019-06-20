The internet isn't pleased with Catalin Onc and Elena Engelhardt — a German influencer couple who run an Instagram called "Another Beautiful Day" — after it was revealed that Onc's mother works two jobs to help pay for their trips.

As first reported by BuzzFeed News, the duo have around 44,000 followers on the account, which is composed of slick photos of them hanging out in places like Bali, Nepal, and Denmark. However, Onc and Engelhardt are currently incurring some major online flack after soliciting donations for their upcoming "Africa" biking trip via a GoFundMe.

Earlier this month, the pair launched the €10,000 campaign to finance the bikes, places to stay, and phone cards. Their plea? "We could write a long text about mental health or global warming," they wrote, also adding in a few platitudes for good measure. "We could tell you about following your dreams, or how important stepping out of your comfort zone is. We could tell you how beautiful traveling is, and it's [sic] benefits, or the fact that most news don't [sic] match reality."

However, things really began to backfire after the GoFundMe was share to Facebook in a now-deleted post, and admitted that Onc's mom, who works two jobs, helps them take the trips — though she apparently "has not much herself."



"Some will tell us to get jobs, like everyone else and stop begging. But when you have the impact we do on others [sic] life, getting a job is not an option," Onc reportedly wrote in the Facebook post, per BuzzFeed News. "We could model and make fast money, but we don't want to advertise consumerism. A normal job at this point would be detrimental."



Needless to say, the internet didn't take too kindly to their "narcissism" and "entitlement" — two words that now continually pop up on their Instagram and GoFundMe pages.

In response, Onc and Engelhardt tried "explain" their rationale via another post, in which they wrote, "We could live a lavish lifestyle and only show that, like most people on social media do. We choose not to."

"We have seen how people are around us when we have money and when we don't," they continued. "Some people are quick to judge and speak. At this very moment we don't have much, we are accepting money from my mother and also donations but we don't hide that."

According to BuzzFeed News, the couple are currently on hiatus from social media following the backlash. They also have yet to respond to the publication's request for comment.