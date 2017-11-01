The anticipation is ramping the hell up for the silver screen depiction of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, and this latest two minute-tease has taken it to a whole other level.

It felt like yesterday where we were grappling for any glimpse of Robbie as Harding, the woman who bashed her team competitors knee to prevent her from competing in the 1994 Winter Olympics, but know we are getting a full look at a much darker Margot. Watch the latest trailer for I, Tonya below and ready yourself for what's slated to be one of the most memorable films of 2017.