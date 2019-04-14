Idris Elba is an actor, a father, a Marvel hero, currently the "Sexiest Man Alive," and now a Coachella DJ. On the second day of the California desert music festival, Elba played a set under the Yuma tent, and people were having a blast listening to him spin those turntables.

While you can just as easily see the 46-year-old DJ on the Netflix Originals show Turn Up Charlie, it definitely was something else to witness him make magical house music live.

Idris Elba is spinning in Yuma and it’s fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/1DIG8piiNo — Scafe for America (@erinscafe) April 14, 2019

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, the British actor revealed that he first began turning tables at weddings and christenings around London as a teenager. Later on, when he moved to New York City, he also picked up gigs here and there—aside from his doorman duties.

According to CNN, Elba also completed a DJ residency at the nightclub Lío on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza just last year. Obviously, it all paid off. See the best reactions to his performance below:

so i’m inside idris elba’s dj set. this is the biggest demographic cross-section i have ever seen at coachella. he’s currently spinning inner city. house music will save the world. — eve, from instagram (@Eve_Barlow) April 14, 2019

MOTHER FUCKING IDRIS ELBA IS DJ’ING RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME OMGGGG — Dr.B (@Matthhww) April 14, 2019

Dancing my heart out to IDRIS Elba dj in I’m in love. Omg. — Tigris Gray (@AnomalyGray) April 14, 2019

Oh my fucking god if @idriselba couldn’t get any better listen to his set at Coachella 😵 — Lucy Eccleston (@LucyEccleston) April 14, 2019

Idris Elba’s DJ set was the best thing I’ve seen all weekend. #Coachella — EJ (@iwrightmusic) April 14, 2019

Honestly @idriselba has made my coachella 🇺🇸🔥 MAD — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) April 14, 2019