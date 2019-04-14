Idris Elba is an actor, a father, a Marvel hero, currently the "Sexiest Man Alive," and now a Coachella DJ. On the second day of the California desert music festival, Elba played a set under the Yuma tent, and people were having a blast listening to him spin those turntables.
While you can just as easily see the 46-year-old DJ on the Netflix Originals show Turn Up Charlie, it definitely was something else to witness him make magical house music live.
The sexiest man alive, @idriselba DJing @coachella. I HAVE SEEN IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/CBFeDzfTdZ— Denny Directo (@DDirecto) April 14, 2019
Idris Elba is spinning in Yuma and it’s fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/1DIG8piiNo— Scafe for America (@erinscafe) April 14, 2019
@idriselba was in the zone 🔥🤩🤯😍 #Coachella #housemusic pic.twitter.com/1G8OVh0TLq— Tigris Gray (@AnomalyGray) April 14, 2019
In an interview with The Rolling Stone, the British actor revealed that he first began turning tables at weddings and christenings around London as a teenager. Later on, when he moved to New York City, he also picked up gigs here and there—aside from his doorman duties.
According to CNN, Elba also completed a DJ residency at the nightclub Lío on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza just last year. Obviously, it all paid off. See the best reactions to his performance below:
so i’m inside idris elba’s dj set. this is the biggest demographic cross-section i have ever seen at coachella. he’s currently spinning inner city. house music will save the world.— eve, from instagram (@Eve_Barlow) April 14, 2019
MOTHER FUCKING IDRIS ELBA IS DJ’ING RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME OMGGGG— Dr.B (@Matthhww) April 14, 2019
Dancing my heart out to IDRIS Elba dj in I’m in love. Omg.— Tigris Gray (@AnomalyGray) April 14, 2019
Oh my fucking god if @idriselba couldn’t get any better listen to his set at Coachella 😵— Lucy Eccleston (@LucyEccleston) April 14, 2019
Idris Elba’s DJ set was the best thing I’ve seen all weekend. #Coachella— EJ (@iwrightmusic) April 14, 2019
Is there anything @idriselba can’t do? 🤷🏽♀️— Stace 🧸 (@StaceyLVincent) April 14, 2019
Honestly @idriselba has made my coachella 🇺🇸🔥 MAD— ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) April 14, 2019
Image via Getty