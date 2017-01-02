Mashup maestro Jonatan Timson, aka Twitter user @LeftAtLondon, went viral over the weekend after posting a pretty unexpected track combining the words from D.R.A.M.'s hit "Broccoli" and the melody from Metro Station's Myspace-era, pop-punk classic "Shake It." And the weirdest part is that the two tunes turn out to be strangely in-sync, not to mention undeniably addictive, as Timson himself demonstrates via ample headbobbing and mumbled ad-lib interjections. So good, in fact, that both D.R.A.M. and Metro Station RTed the video, with Metro Station even adding a little note saying it's "way better than the original."

This is way better than the original Shake It https://t.co/Tug2aNXhvq

— Metro Station (@metrostation) December 30, 2016





Watch Timson's masterwork for yourself below.





just made a mashup of Metro Stations "Shake It" & DRAM+Yachty's "Broccoli." I took a sleeping pill 30 minutes ago I should b knocked tf out pic.twitter.com/S9gmjOkLPG

— Jonatan Timson (@LeftAtLondon) December 30, 2016



