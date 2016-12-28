As the world slowly emerged from its holiday stupor, Kylie Jenner quietly premiered a very R-rated, very naked short film shot by her favorite photographer, Sasha Samsonova. In this tres sensual video, the 19-year-old Jenner has a wet T-shirt contest for one, tries to convincingly smoke a cigarette, uses her forearms as a bra, and ultimately hits the shower with Tyga. Samsonova told W Magazine, "The whole deal with this video is that it's a very personal experience. It's like you're watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before."

Incidentally, the sultry backing track to these shenanigans is "Los Feliz" by Niia, who is featured in our latest issue.

Watch below...

