Experiential pop-ups are quickly becoming the a hot commodity, odds are if you haven't already been to one yourself your feed has been inundated with pictures of people who have. From 29Rooms to the Color Factory to the Museum of Ice Cream, these Instagram-ready fun houses are all the rage. But up until now they have all been lacking one thing; dogs.

A new NYC pop-up, Human's Best Friend, aims to change that with a meticulously crafted experience for your canine. Visitors are encouraged bring their dogs as well as interact with one of the many adoptable shelter dogs rotating throughout the space and snap pics to your heart's content. Human's Best Friend is doggie heaven with chew toy-filled ball pits, fire hydrants, a couch they are actually allowed on, and a glittery treat bar. With eight unique environments to explore and 10% of profits go to help local animal shelters, any opportunity to pet puppies for an entire afternoon has us immediately sold.

Take a look at some of our favorite canine models at Human's Best Friend below and grab tickets for you and your own furry friend here:

