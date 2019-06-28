Here's a Pride collection we can get behind: Humankind Swim is an androgynous swimwear line that was created by Haily Marzullo, a 25-year-old queer woman, based out of West Hollywood.

With the launch of her brand, Marzullo hopes to offer genderfluid swimwear options to the LGBTQ+ community that she found were previously lacking. Hailey explained her motivation behind starting Humankind Swim, stating, "As a lesbian, I have always struggled to find clothing that made me feel comfortable and confident. I wanted to create a brand that provided good fits and simple designs, at a reasonable price." Humankind Swim offers a variety of four different sport tops and eight different swim trunk styles that come in two lengths, giving the consumer the ability to "wear what suits you."

In honor of Pride month, Humankind Swim also has a Pride collection. Their Pride collection is an exclusive product line that features the rainbow and transgendered flag in a way that is minimalistic enough to be worn year-round. All Humankind Swim's products can be mixed and matched, allowing the consumer to choose whatever swimsuit combination they feel most comfortable and confident in. As Pride month hails in countless capsule collections, this one stands out as a genuinely queer collection created by a queer person, for queer people.

Shop Humankind Swim here and check out the collection below:

Photos provided

