In today's news of why Trump's United States is significantly worse off, women-who-has-lived-more-lives-than-any-human-in-history Lindsay Lohan is "scared" to come back into our outstretched arms because of America's attitude towards Muslims.

Lohan, who has been living in Greece for quite some time, revealed in a Daily Mail Facebook Live video that she is in the process of converting to Islam after spending time with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

President Trump's recent executive order banning citizens of Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States has also left Lohan uneasy about returning home, given her "personal beliefs."

"I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support," Lohan explained, "and for [Trump] to experience what it's life for these people … experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they welcomed in."

Although Lohan has not yet fully converted, the star says she has "studied the Quran for quite some time."

"It's a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions...it's a beautiful religion and I am a very spiritual person … it's something I've been studying. You can't just convert overnight to a religion."

Trump is currently looking for alternative channels through which he can enforce his order after a Federal appeals court put a temporary halt on the ban coming into effect.

[h/t Page Six]

Image via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com












