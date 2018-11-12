The Camp, Woolsey, and Hill fires have devastated California, burning through more than 200,000 acres and counting. In the town of Paradise, which was annihilated by the Camp Fire, at least 30 people are known to have died. Across the state, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Even in a state known for its wildfires, this is an unusual crisis. And one that, thanks to climate change, we can probably expect to occur more often in future. Here are some easy ways you can help victims, firefighters, and animals affected by the California fires — as well as a few measures you can take to prevent this happening again.

Help Firefighters As this Facebook post from the Los Angeles Fire Department indicates, fire fighters definitely don't need donations of material goods right now — especially not food and water. Kind-spirited physical gifts actually just waste valuable time and resources, as fire departments are forced to find ways to store overwhelming amounts of perishable items. Instead, consider donating money directly to the LA Fire Department, the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen's Fund, the Fire Family Foundation, or organizations like Direct Relief.

Lobby Your Congressperson President Trump has declared on Twitter that "there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor." This is inaccurate. It is a fact that climate change is making forest fires increasingly destructive and deadly: Los Angeles Fire Chief Daryl Osby and California Governor Jerry Brown have both stressed as much. So what can you do? It wouldn't hurt to contact a member of Congress. The Citizens Climate Lobby provides a useful tool for finding out the contact details of your Senator and House Representative.

Make Plans For Your Own Community Would you be prepared if wildfires were threatening your area? When it comes to major disasters like these recent fires, 70 percent of victims are rescued by neighbors rather than professional responders. So it is worth coming up with a plan. For LA locals, this five-step action kit is available.The California state fire marshal website also has many resources, including a list of communities most at risk of fire disasters.