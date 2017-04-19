Now that the video for "No Frauds"--Nicki's rebuttal against Remy Ma's multiple diss tracks that reunited the Young Money dream team--is here, there are a lot of questions to be asked. Like, where is the narrative? Like, why are the costumes so amazing, but the locations so lacking? Like, who is that Remy Ma not-so-look-alike? While Nicki looks incredible (I'd venture even to say the best she's ever looked) I can't help but pine for something that is more "Only." To be fair, this song-to-video turnaround did happen very, very fast and we still see Nicki in a crown and Drake dressed like his dad so, still blessed.



Watch below and make of it what you will (don't @ me).