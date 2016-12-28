We're almost done with this absolute nightmare of a year, you guys! Only one thing to do (aside from moving all the rest of our living icons into a safe house) – stunt hard on New Year's Eve! Before we grind our heels on 2016's clinging fingers and watch it slip into the abyss, let's take a moment to gaze back at what we wore during the worst year of our collective lives. Fashion-wise, 2016 can be largely defined by its rehash/elevation of late-90s mall aesthetics, (complete with Hot Topic t-shirts, PacSun skate shoes, and fuzzy accessories from Claire's), and its fetish for well-worn, post-apocalyptic, military-inspired basics. In one word? Vetements. In two words? Gothic font. In three words? Fenty for Puma.

But hey, who needs words when we have pictures? We have gathered all of our favorite trends of the year for you below... how many of these can you incorporate into your final look of 2016?

Saint Pablo Tour Merch Previous Next Platform Boots Previous Next Parody fashion Previous Next Washed Out Basics Previous Next Vans Sk8 Shoes Previous Next Thrasher Tees Previous Next FrankenTops Previous Next Extra Long Sleeves Previous Next Tattoo Chokers Previous Next Souvenir Jackets Previous Next Furry Accessories (bonus points for Fenty Puma slides) Previous Next Calvin Klein Undies Previous Next Layered Fishnets Previous Next Satin Bombers Previous Next Metal Aesthetic (bonus points for anything Vetements) Previous Next Off-The-Shoulder Tops Previous Next Patches and Pins Previous Next Lace-Up Body Suits Previous Next Puffer Coats Previous Next Dad Hats Previous Next









Splash image Julien Boudet/BFA