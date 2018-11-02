There's nothing scarier than the day after Halloween. Hundreds of hungover zombies with half of their makeup smeared off, stumbling home with one less faux cat ear than you started with last night, and opening your phone to find five new contacts that all decided to just put their names as a pumpkin emoji. Its hell, but one you are already scheming about going bigger for next year.

The frights, fantasy, and glamour of it all keeps us coming back year after year, and there's no party more giddly anticipated than Ariamnes and Laurent Tourondel's annual Halloween bash, Hospital 849. Taking over event space, SECOND, and transforming it into a twisted psychiatric hospital run amok by escaped patients, Hospital 849 brought over-the-top ambiance with the high-fashion edge that New York nightlife has come to expect. Related | Celebrities Who Did The Most For Halloween 2018

Hosted by Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan, and featuring a performance by fellow housewife, Luann de Lesseps, the night was full of tight nurses outfits, unsettling amounts of bone saws, and copious quantities of blood. The evening also included performances by nightlife icon Amanda Lepore, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki, and rapper Lil' Kim.