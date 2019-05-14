Honey Dijon Partners With Comme Des Garçons For New Brand

It was once explained to me that the reason why the standard DJ uniform consists of a black tee, black jeans, and a pair of sneakers is because you go a couple of days without washing it and if it gets stained, it's too dark in the club to even notice. Questionable hygiene aside, it has always felt like a massive missed opportunity. A good DJ can easily find themselves as a party's center of attention, so with all of those eyes on you, why not use it to make a statement?

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Luckily, resident New York DJ, Honey Dijon, is on a mission to change that fact, with a little help from Comme Des Garçons. According to WWD, Dijon has partnered up with President of Comme des Garçons International and Chief Executive Officer of Dover Street Market, Adrian Joffe, for the launch of her namesake brand "Honey F—ing Dijon." Their first small collection of shirts and DJ bags is reportedly expected to be released sometime in late summer or early fall.

Related | The Gossip and Honey Dijon to Headline LadyLand

"As a trans woman of color I'd never imagined that this would be possible," Dijon wrote today on Instagram. "Thank you [Adrian Joffe and Comme des Garçons] for allowing me to represent my culture, community, and love of house music. I am truly honored."

Frequently found behind the decks at after parties for Burberry, Prozena Schouler, DVF, and Prabal Gurung, Honey Dijon is by no stretch of the imagination a newcomer to the fashion industry. Dijon is sure to bring her years of experience immersed in the world of style, as well as her own personal flair to the nascent label. Dijon will also be joining the ranks of similarly style conscious DJs like Peggy Gou, whose recently launched Kirin brand falls under the same corporate umbrella as Heron Preston and Virgil Abloh's Off-White, and Sita Abellan.