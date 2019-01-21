Giant, chunky sneakers have officially become a 2019 wardrobe staple, and there's no better footwear brand to achieve the coveted suburban dad look than Eytys. With their luxurious take on oversized shoes, the Stockholm-based label has developed into a cult favorite for the underground — and now they're partnering with another established Swede: H&M.

Eytys Creative Director Max Schiller designed their collaboration as a way to introduce the H&M customer to his brand's design philosophy of "robust and fuss-free design where function triumphs embellishment and styles span genders." He said the collection is "all about proportions — creating a distinct unisex silhouette by playing around with loose silhouettes and chunky architectural footwear."

The result is a range of what Eytys considers to be a "generic" look, or "one that is meant to elevate integrity, attitude and confidence." Of course, there is a lineup of fashion-forward sneakers, shoes, and boots that bring Eytys' style to a more budget-conscious consumer. The clothes, with their boxy silhouettes aimed for a genderless audience, come in snakeskin print, shiny patent leather and suede. Several pieces are stamped with a fictional "Utopia Airlines" graphic.

"We admire that Eytys has a look distinctly their own and initially approached them with the idea of creating a shoe collection," said Ross Lyndon, who's the Acting Head of Menswear Design at H&M. "But after initial brainstorming, it was decided that a full collection — shoes, clothes and accessories — would enable our customers to really experience the whole brand aesthetic and ethos. With this collaboration we want to offer our customers a total look that is all about chunky statement shoes and mindful proportions that are genderless."

The Eytys x H&M line will be available in selected stores worldwide, as well as online beginning January 24. Go behind the scenes of their campaign, below.