What's a young sailor to do when his mother posts a mortifying photo of him with a caption meant to rebuke #MeToo and women's calls for justice? Play it off with grace and class, apparently. That's what Navy vet Pieter Hanson (handle is @thatwasmymom) did when his mom's now-deleted tweet went viral:

"This is MY son," the tweet reads. "He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo"

The tweet was flooded with responses and immediately went viral, mostly due to its easily mockable format and hyperbolic message.

Eventually bother Pieter and his brother jumped into the fray, disavowing their mother's post completely, on the Internet, for the whole world to see:

Sometimes Twitter is amazing.

Image via Twitter

