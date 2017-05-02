"Don't Take the Money" is a very, very good song. One might go so far as to say flawless pop anthem. Song of the summer perhaps. Inarguable banger. The video, alternatively, is a whole lot, and yet, if it's not extraordinarily extra, is it even a music video directed by Girls show runner and provocative human being Lena Dunham? I think not.

There are, of course, many more things that may be said. I could summarize the plot of the video, and yet, I'm not entirely sure I understand it. Still Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat is there and that's always a good time. A great time, in fact.

Watch, my friends, watch and revel in the absurdity.