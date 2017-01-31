Frankly, what a mess. We've got two very, very big stars, with two very, very famous exes. There is much evidence to suggest aforementioned celebrities are seeing each other, but no explicit acknowledgement by either of that fact. Selbel (pop a bit of that word wizardry in your pipe and smoke it!) may even be a straight up troll, but even so, it's a troll worth documenting. So come take a look at the goods, it's been a wild ride.

Alrighty. Let's throw it back to TWO WHOLE MONTHS ago.

November, 2016

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd break up . This makes for big news.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd walk past each other on the Victoria's Secret runway. This makes for big memes.

@bellahadid relatable? #thenewsclan #awkward #victoriasecret #lmao #bellahadid #love #vsfs #vsfs2016

A photo posted by The News Clan (@thenewsclan) on Nov 30, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

January 11, 2017



Selena Gomez and the Weeknd are spotted kissing outside Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi after they allegedly shared pasta and were all over each other. Selena doesn't remove her tag from these photos on Instagram. Chaos ensues.Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram.





January 12, 2017

Bella Hadid posts a picture of her giving the paparazzi the finger. Feels pointed.



A photo of Selena posing in a gold g-string and a towel is posted on Instagram. Looks pretty great.



LOOK AT HOW GOOD SHE LOOKS 2017 WILL BE HER YEAR

AMÉM SELENA GOMEZ #Selenators #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/TShKnoEbv7

— ☺ (@Queen_Sel_Go) January 12, 2017



Bella Hadid uploads a near-nude photo of her own to her Instagram story. Caption reads "couple girls, couple stories, n a couple ..hm". Deletes it shortly after. Punctuation feels off but overall great times had by all.





January 21, 2017

TMZ asks Justin Beiber if he can listen to a Weeknd song! Despite often appearing on the same track, responds that he cannot! Explains "that shit's wack!"

January 26, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the same arcade in Los Angeles on the same day. Friends post separate pictures of each star individually. They're later caught by paparazzi leaving together.



January 27, 2017

In what feels like a huge leap forward, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are spotted in Florence, Italy.











January 29, 2017



Selena Gomez and The Weeknd follow each other on Instagram, which feels a little belated but hey who am I to judge. Videos ensue .



January 31, 2017

This just in! Our trusted friends over at TMZ have reported that The Weeknd requested him and Selena be seated next to each other at the Grammy's on February 12. They have also both RSVP'd for the same afterparty. I can only imagine this will include the big couple debut that will finally satisfy everybody and their PR teams.

That's a wrap folks! It's been a long, covert romance but I'm sure Selbel appreciates your patience.

