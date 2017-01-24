



Hello again, old friends. It's that golden time of year when we push our personal and collective issues as humans to one side and focus on what really matters: who's succeeding in the entertainment industry.

The Oscars has decided to get down with the kids this year and instead of conducting its annual announcement ceremony in front of a live audience, industry heavyweights (Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe) are currently revealing the nominees in a global livestream on the INTERNET. Talk about up with the times.

Here are your nominees for 2017. They're pretty much exactly what you might expect–except for La La Land! Really did not think that indie low-budget featuring all unknown talent was going to do this well!

Best Picture

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Documentary Feature



Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

"Audition," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight





Image via Youtube.