Hello again, old friends. It's that golden time of year when we push our personal and collective issues as humans to one side and focus on what really matters: who's succeeding in the entertainment industry.
The Oscars has decided to get down with the kids this year and instead of conducting its annual announcement ceremony in front of a live audience, industry heavyweights (Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe) are currently revealing the nominees in a global livestream on the INTERNET. Talk about up with the times.
Here are your nominees for 2017. They're pretty much exactly what you might expect–except for La La Land! Really did not think that indie low-budget featuring all unknown talent was going to do this well!
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Fences
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine, Denmark
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden
- The Salesman, Iran
- Tanna, Australia
- Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Live Action Short
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Best Original Song
- "Audition," La La Land
- "Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
- "City of Stars," La La Land
- "The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
- "How Far I'll Go," Moana
Best Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight