The Oscars really delivered last night. Really delivered. There was true love, well-deserved wins and the biggest "psych!" in awards show history. Thankfully, Twitter was here to react to and meme it all.
Where to begin. Well, let's just dive right in shall we?
Nicole Kidman who are you help me understand.
NICOLE KIDMAN CLAPPING FOREVER #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k2qCrePJGG
Absolutely, yes. Bang on.
Ryan Gosling meets human woman, human woman can't take the heat.
~Political~ Ryan.
~Celebrity beef~ Ryan.
~Casey Affleck won~ Ryan.
Chrissy Teigen also came through with the appropriate reaction to Casey Affleck's victory.
Then of course, there was the point in the night where everyone in the vicinity fucked up royally and that means Steve Harvey is off the freaking hook, folks.
Watching the world burn like:
It doesn't get more extra than Trevante Rhodes holding his heart.
Emma and Ryan are straight up gleeful in this picture of La La Land's dreams shattering.
Finally, this. Thank you and goodnight.