Yesterday afternoon, Mexico City was rocked by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that toppled buildings, including schools and hospitals, cracked highways and left hundreds of people dead. It took place on the 32nd anniversary of the city's infamous 1985 earthquake that claimed 10,000 lives, and just 10 days after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake off the coast of Mexico caused dozens to die.

At least 217 people have died in the Mexico City earthquake. 22 children were killed when this school collapsed. pic.twitter.com/F3Jw1KlgdN

Relief, rescue, volunteer and emergency aid organizations on the ground need as many resources as possible as they continue to search for missing people and care for those who have been injured and left homeless.



Rescue organizations that need your help include:

UNICEF Mexico

Mexican Red Cross

Brigada de Rescate Topos - a local disaster relief volunteer organization in Mexico City

Topos - an NGO created following the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City that sends volunteer brigades to help earthquake victims worldwide. Donations are accepted via PayPal: donativos@brigada-rescate-topos.org.

Other nonprofits on the ground in Mexico City will also need supplies to assist those now left without shelter and food. These organizations (which you can donate to) include:

Oxfam Mexico

Save the Children Mexico

La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Project Paz



