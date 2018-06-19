By now, the US's newly implemented policy of separating children and babies from their parents at the US-Mexican border has become a major national topic and the subject of international outrage. While partisans squabble over the legality of the policy and the Trump administration continues to disseminate misleading and at times false information on the issue, the disgusting reality of children being taken from their parents and detained en masse begs us to be addressed.

Below, here are a few things you can do right now to help the situation:

Donate to several organizations at once. There are plenty of organizations doing the work to fight Trump's current family separation. ActBlue has created a donation option that allows you to click once to donate to the 10 following groups equally: American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project

Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project

Human Rights First

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE)

Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)

United We Dream Action

We Belong Together

Women's Refugee Commission

Protest. Specifically, Families Belong Together are planning marches across the country, including one in Washington, D.C. that over 40,000 people have currently expressed interest in attending. You can find more information and pledge to attend here.

Volunteer. If you live in a border state, speak Spanish and/or have a legal background, you may be valuable as a volunteer. Visit the Texas Civil Rights Project and let them know you can help.

Use Resistbot. One of the simplest tools for political activism out there, Resistbot is a tool that quickly helps you contact your elected officials, even providing ideas for what to say. Your senators and representatives do receive these messages; sometimes they even reply. If they get enough of the same message, it becomes harder to ignore. Just text the word RESIST to 50409 to get started.

Image via Getty