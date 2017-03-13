In a trend that is currently being embraced by a slew of different brands—including major draws like Proenza Schouler and Rodarte—Hood By Air opted out of this season's New York Fashion Week schedule and was instead slated to present their FW17 collection in Paris. However, with seemingly no warning, the show was canceled. Naturally, everyone wanted to know what prompted the abrupt decision, and though we are still searching for a real answer, it's possible that this morning's announcement has something to do with it.

According to a report in Business of Fashion, Hood By Air's founder, lead designer, and public face Shayne Oliver has just been recruited by Helmut Lang to create a special collection for the brand. The collection, which is set to be presented in September 2017 (presumably alongside the SS18 runway collections in New York), will feature men's and women's clothing, as well as accessories.

The recruitment comes immediately following the announcement that the Helmut Lang brand tapped Dazed Magazine editor-in-chief Isabella Burley to be their first "editor-in-residence," a position, it seems, that will see the forward-thinking magazine editor recruit new, edgier talent to design capsule collections for the brand.

As for what this appointment means for Hood By Air, a representative for the label assured Business of Fashion that everything was okay and there were no threats of it shutting down: "Shayne is currently focusing his time on the special project with Helmut Lang. As a result, HBA will be continued but is transitioning to accommodate this. We will be releasing more information soon."

[h/t Business of Fashion]

Splash photo via Carly Otness/BFA.com

