Hello Mr. is a magazine for gay men by gay men, and to expand on their principles of community building, they are launching a residency called The Issues. The program will foster the development of young magazines and zines by providing access to resources and distribution networks, as well as providing mentorship along the way. The magazine in-residence will be printed and distributed inside Hello Mr.'s next issue. They have launched a Kickstarter to help fund the venture. (You can donate here.)

The first resident of The Issues is BRUNCHCLUB, which "is about the quest for truth, culture, and diversity within the LGBTQ community. The creators, Colby Anderson and Ernest Macias, are both 24-year olds and graduates of Texas State University. They are unapologetically 'queer & hungry'," according to the Kickstarter.

Mentors for this residency include Phillip Picardi, digital editorial director of Teen Vogue and Allure, Instagram PMM Jeffrey Gerson, and Graphic Designer Nijel Taylor.