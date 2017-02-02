Why Hello, here's the Entire Season 9 Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul is back and season nine is happening and there are a whole slew of new queens that are hotter than anyone can ever be please calm down hyperventilating is very last season.
Here's the full lineup.
Aja:
Alexis:
Charles Hides:
Eureka O'Hara:
Farrah Moan:
Jaymes Mansfield:
Kimora Blac:
Nina Bo'nina Brown:
Peppermint:
Sasha Velour:
Shea Coulee:
Trinity Taylor:
Valentina:
And for more good times, here is this season's trailer:
Wow, ruvealing.
[h/t EW]
Image via LOGO.
