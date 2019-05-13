Model and actress Helena Howard is known to handle a variety of different characters on-screen, and now she has taken on the role of a TV host. For Helmut Lang's latest campaign, called HL TV Live With Helena, the actress is seen donning a traditional TV host avatar.



Shot by iconic British Ghanian photographer, Campbell Addy, the talk show-inspired campaign features Howard reading off a teleprompter while "interviewing" the latest items from Lang's pre-fall line.



The on-going series has already featured the brand's iconic denim styles, Femme Hi Spike and Masc Hi Straight, and will continue to do segments with the likes of a cologne bottle, and cowboy boots.

"Welcome to HL TV Live With Helena! I'm your host, Helena Howard," she announced today in an Instagram post for the brand. "Today on the show, we have two very special guests: Femme Hi Spike and Masc Hi Straight. Give them a round of applause. I'll be taking questions from the audience."

This isn't the first time Helmut Lang has gotten creative with its promotional efforts. For its pre-fall 2018 campaign, the brand picked 12 single people living in New York City to model their collection. Their images were then posted with a caption encouraging those interested in going out with them to get in touch via a general email address.

To watch who the next HL TV Live With Helena guest is, stay tuned to Helmut Lang's Instagram feed.