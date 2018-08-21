This Cult Handbag Brand Partnered With Comme des Garçon

In Montserrat Alvarez's hands, traditional Portuguese reed weaving rooted in fishing and farming communities has become a coveted fashion statement. The Spanish-born, Paris-based accessories designer's brand Heimat Atlantica first gained prominence for its colorful, structured handbags embellished with porcelain talismans (said to aid in finding and protecting love) from Sargadelos, Portugal. Handmade by artisans around the Iberian Peninsula, Alvarez's bags have gained a widespread fanbase from industry insiders including The Webster's Laure Heriard Dubreuil to celebrities like Korean singer Taeyeon.

For her latest project, the designer has partnered with Comme des Garçon on a limited-edition capsule of tote bags in navy and red. Historically used to create baskets for transporting goods to market, the reed-weaving technique creates a pragmatic silhouette for modern needs. "It represents the ideal of my project," Alvarez explains. "To imagine spaces where ancestral techniques and contemporary ideas come together."

Heimat Atlantic x Comme des Garçon Tote Bag, Price Upon Request; Available at Dover Street Market stores worldwide.

Images Courtesy of Heimat Atlantica