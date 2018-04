Over 10 years since she first starred on MTV's reality series The Hills, Heidi Montag shares her side of some of the past decade's most headline-worthy stories (Plastic surgery! Fights with friends! Music videos!) and reflects on the changes marriage, motherhood and maturity have brought.

Keep Reading: Heidi Montag as Herself



Video by Frosting

Shirt by Knorts

Music by Kilter Beats (Courtesy of Etc Etc)