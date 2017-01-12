If you put designer/photographer on your Tinder bio, prepare to feel very, very sorry for yourself.

Why? Because revolutionary designer and ultimate 'slashie' goals Hedi Slimane is dedicating himself to photography full time. Our bodies aren't ready.

Slimane, who became one of the greatest names in fashion as the creative director of Dior Homme and Saint Laurent (a position he abruptly left in March 2016), revealed his creative shift in an interview with The New York Times today .

"It has always been a natural and defining part of my life, a personal, intimate process. I am deeply attached to each of the characters I depict, and to my photography archive."

Throughout his career in fashion design Slimane shot all of his Saint Laurent campaigns, while regularly updating his photographic blog and staging several exhibitions. This week, he revealed ' Hedi Slimane's fashion diary ' for V Magazine, a photo series shot in Brooklyn and exploring New York's most fascinating creatives.

Photography is in fact the reason you've never seen and will never see Slimane's name ever fronting its own fashion house, as 'Hedi Slimane', he says, is "entirely dedicated" to the art form.

This is not to say Slimane's fashion genius will evade us forever, however. Unlike other fashion favourites Martin Margiela and Helmut Lang who quit to pursue different projects, Slimane "never intended to stop designing.

"Naturally, photography will always be there...I never said I will stop designing in the future."

Now, what is it that you do again?

[h/t Dazed]

Image by Hedi Slimane