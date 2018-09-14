Hedi Slimane Reveals His First Bag for Celine

Hedi Slimane is now at the helm of Celine, designing his first collection for the fashion house to be debuted at this month's Paris Fashion week. That said, one of his first orders of business was creating a new bag — sure to quickly become a coveted "it" design. After all, one already sits in Lady Gaga's closet, so why not ours? WWD reported that handbags make up a whopping 65% of the company's business, with collections already rife with must-have shapes and styles.

Simane's debut handbag is a top-handle, structured lady bag shape which he has called "the 16." The number comes from the location of Celine's headquarters in Paris, which is 14 rue Vivienne. When speaking with WWD about this iconic launch ahead of the show, Séverine Merle, CEO of the fashion house, shared, "The 16 handbag is the ultimate symbol of Hedi Slimane's vision for Celine: it emphasizes our knowledge of incredible craftsmanship." While the bag took six months to be perfected and physically created, it was actually drawn by Slimane on the day he arrived at the fashion house.

Though Gaga might already have a black version in her possession, the bag doesn't officially go on sale until November 12. It will at that time be available in a range of colors and three different sizes.