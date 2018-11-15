Heaven On Earth — the party produced by Ty Sunderland at China Chalet each month in New York City — is known for celebrating iconic pop moments and pop anniversaries. For the one year anniversary of the party itself, Sunderland revisited the original theme: Britney's Blackout-era stripper poles à la "Gimme More." A huge crowd turned out for at guest DJ set by Dicap and drag shows by Ruby Fox & Wench and all night-dancing hosted by downtown denizens Linux, Terence Edgerson and Austin James. See photos from the night below and get your full lewks ready for the next installment of the series on December 1, appropriately dedicated to the only holiday song that matters: Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Photography by Megan Walschlager