It's go time, people.

The House of Representatives is supposed to vote on the Republican's health care bill, the American Health Care Act, later today.

Though Trump warned Republicans on Tuesday that a failure to pass the new bill would result in a loss of their seats in the next election, as of this morning 29 House Republicans had come out against the bill and three were actively waffling. Assuming that no Democrats vote in favor of the law, the GOP can only afford to lose 21 votes before their needed-majority is tanked.



Even with these numbers, given the stakes of the bill, it's worth giving your representative a call.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan group that provides independent analyses of economic issues to Congress), released a pretty damning analysis of what might happen if Obamacare is repealed today. They estimated that by 2026, 52 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million if the Affordable Care Act stayed in place.

Though the Republican bill is estimated to reduce the overall national deficit by $337 billion, the biggest savings would come from cuts to Medicaid and additional ACA subsidies for low-income Americans to buy insurance. So federal spending would go down, but at the price of insurance for millions of Americans, many of whom are already low-income and can't afford expensive out-of-pocket medical expenses should they arise.

You can read more about the potential effects of the Republican bill here, here and here.

Lawmakers care about what you - their constituents - think. Reach out to your representative (find yours here by entering your zip code) to voice your opinion. Once you get to your representative's website, call the number listed and let them know how you'd like them to vote today. Unlike health care, it really is that simple.

The Washington Post and NPR have both compiled handy lists of where each senator and representative currently stands on the bill. If you happen to live in one of the undecided districts, (and even if you don't), consider giving your rep a call. If you're phone-averse like us and calling sometimes freaks you out, there are plenty of tips and tools to help you get started.

