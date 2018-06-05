We're knee-deep in Pride Month, which means another year of excellent LGBTQ-themed pieces from some of your favorite brands. The latest comes from Urban Outfitters, who has tapped pop singer and queer icon Hayley Kiyoko as their official ambassador.

Kiyoko (or "Lesbian Jesus" if you're a superfan) will be at the forefront of UO's Pride collection, which benefits GLSEN, the organization that ensures schools are safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens. This marks the third partnership between UO and GLSEN, having recruited rapper Taylor Bennett as the face of their 2017 collection, following YouTube sensation Connor Franta the year prior.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Urban Outfitters' partnership with GLSEN," Kiyoko says of her role. "It is inspiring to see the positive social change for the LGBTQ+ Youth, brought about by these organizations during Pride month and beyond."



The collaboration includes a tote bag with rainbow handles, and both a long-sleeve and short-sleeve graphic tee available in pink and white emblazoned with "LOVE IS LOVE" or a distorted rainbow heart. The best part? All the pieces prioritize affordability: nothing costs more than $35 and a portion of the sales go straight to GLSEN.

The entire collection is now available online and in-store, and you're going to want to get in quick — pride parades are ever approaching.

Photos Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

