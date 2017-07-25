After touring with Flume and Chance the Rapper, Soundcloud electro producer Sweater Beats is on the cusp of a major glow-up with his anthemic, dancefloor-ready new single, "Glory Days" off his much anticipated For The Cold EP. Featuring Hayley Kiyoko, who he just closed out a tour with, the Diplo-flavored song is all about living for the moment, and it has a super fun video to match. The video takes place in a fancy private karaoke room and features an all-Asian cast of musicians and tastemakers like Far East Movement, Ryan Feng, The Kinjaz, Starro, Dumfounded, Lydia Paek, Ellen Kim and model Kimi Singer singing along with the track. Sweater Beats is trying to do his part for Asian representation, telling Teen Vogue, "There aren't a lot of videos like this, with an all-Asian cast, outside the K-pop and J-pop world. As an Asian artist, I feel like I have a responsibility to represent the community however I can." Slay on!

Watch "Glory Days" below...

