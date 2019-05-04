Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
According to E! News, Hickerson was arrested on early Thursday morning at a Los Angeles residence after he reportedly got into a "violent confrontation." The LAPD did not confirm whether Panettiere (or anyone else for that matter) was the victim, though they did reveal that Hickerson spent the night in a holding cell before posting a $50,000 bond the following afternoon.
Sources close to the situation though told TMZ that Panettiere and Hickerson had returned home after a night of drinking in Hollywood, which was when their argument became physical. They also reported seeing redness and marks on Panettiere following the incident. Read the full report here.
Photo via Getty