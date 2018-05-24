UPDATE 4.50pm EST: Harvey Weinstein will reportedly surrender to the NYPD in New York this week, three years after they began investigating him.

New York Daily News has revealed Weinstein will turn himself in to the authorities for alleged sex crimes, and apparently a grand jury has already convened to also hear evidence "related to possible financial fraud against Weinstein but it was not immediately clear if the charges include money mishandling allegations," which saw the federal government involve themselves.



His attorney is yet to comment, but told the Wall Street Journal this month that "Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," despite the 90 women who came forward to claim Weinstein harassed or assaulted them.

You might have all but forgotten about Harvey Weinstein, remembering him only for the #MeToo movement, and the Time's Up initiative that was spawned as a result of the domino effect he set off when his antics came to light, but the law certainly hasn't. In fact the NYPD has been chomping at the bit to arrest him...for three years.

The NYPD, LAPD, and the London police all have ongoing investigations into Weinstein's favorite extra-curricular activities of assaulting and traumatizing women, but NYPD has apparently been itching for a long time to make moves, but are still waiting on Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for approval. Former NYPD Special Victims Division supervisor Michael Bock investigated Weinstein for allegedly sexually assaulting Italian model Ambra Battilana in 2015, and told both New York Magazine and the Wall Street Journal, "We believe he should be arrested."

"We gave them beyond a reasonable doubt," he told the former. "We obviously know who this man is. We obviously know we have a different burden of proof. So to go above and beyond as we did, he should've been arrested. He should've been arrested..."They prosecute people for misdemeanors with far less probable cause than this."



And the investigations doesn't just stop locally, it looks like the FBI might be becoming involved. Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein's lawyer, has revealed to WSJ he has met with federal prosecutors "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding," because "Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts."



The WSJ reports the following: As part of the investigation, some of the people familiar said, the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York is examining whether Mr. Weinstein lured or induced any women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime, which is an offense that could be charged federally.



This is on top of of Manhattan federal prosecutors reportedly investigating possible fraud connected to financial transactions arranged by Weinstein in relation to a charity auction, and now sex crimes have just been added to the list. Yikes.

Also, Gwenyth Paltrow has revealed former boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein on her behalf in the '90s, so there's that. Karma, hey?

