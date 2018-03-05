A majority female investor group, led by businesswoman and former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, has bought the Harvey Weinstein company, taking on its $225 million worth of debt and setting up a $90 million victims' compensation fund.

"This next step represents the best possible pathway to support victims and protect employees," Contreras-Sweet told Reuters.

She added that the new owners, who purchased the company embattled company for $500 million, will "build a movie studio led by a board of directors made up of a majority of independent women" and "save about 150 jobs."

The Weinstein Company board, which no longer includes Weinstein himself, said in a statement that they considered the sale a "positive outcome."

In a separate letter to the company, Contreras-Sweet wrote, "As a long-time business leader and advocate for gender and racial equality, I have been profoundly affected by the recent revelations surrounding this company's leadership. You must care, as I do, about the women who have suffered the indignities inflicted upon them. I feel compelled to take action to provide them some remedy for what they endured."

