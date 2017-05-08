Remember when those iconic pics of Harry Styles awkwardly tethered to a helicopter above the ocean were leaked? What a magical day. Now the actual video is here and while it might not be as meme-able, it sure is a lot of Harry floating and having what looks like an okay time up there in the sky.

I'm afraid that's pretty much the sum of it, so if you really dig nice scenery and Peter Pan this is probably a bit of you. What does any of it mean? I can't say I know for sure, but it's a windswept Styles and if that's not enough to pique you're interest, I'm not sure you're human.

Without further ado: