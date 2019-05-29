The Gucci Cruise 2020 show was a huge hit, mostly because of the incredible clothes but in part because of a surprise performance by the brand's poster child Harry Styles and icon Stevie Nicks. The two even performed Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" at a celebration for the brand's new "universal fragrance," Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur.



Styles celebrated the new campaign along with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and a star-studded guest list that included Zumi Rosow, Harris Reed, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Olimpia Dior, Leslie Winer and Stanislas Klossowski de Rola.



Shot by Glen Luchford, Michele has imagined the campaign and the fragrance as "an exploration of the power of memories," which is "inclusive, genderless, and ageless" reflecting the spirit of the perfume.



"The guiding element of the entire campaign is the idea of freedom; the idea of the non-era, the non-place, the non-social," Michele explained. "I pictured a world that was a fresco of a'mythological' life in which the family is a private community with its own social framework where total freedom of expression prevails and where the roles of people and things aren't clear. I pictured the memory of an authentic memory."

An exclusive Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur filter will be available on the Gucci App as well as dedicated GIFs inspired by the campaign on Instagram to accompany the campaign launch due in August.

"Everything comes from my obsession with scents: my memory is primarily olfactive so, for me, my sense of smell is my memory," adds Michele. "I thought that, deep down, perfume is that thing that even with your eyes closed, brings you to a precise moment in space and time. When we began to work on Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur, I tried to imagine there collection of a scent that couldn't easily be identified; a hybrid scent that resembles memory as much as possible."



Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur is priced at $120 (100 ml) and will be available starting August 1st at Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora.