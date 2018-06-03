It's been three months since Gucci first teased us with behind-the-scenes looks at their new tailoring campaign with Harry Styles. Now, the day has finally come for us to see the stylin' looks the luxury label put together with the "Sign of the Times" singer.

Yesterday, Gucci's long-awaited reveal did not disappoint. The suits that Harry's eating fish and chips in are Alessandro Michele's latest suiting designs.









And while, of course, classic cuts and patterns are there as expected, Michele brings in bold elements that only he and his regal aesthetic can bring to the table—an added touch of Catholic renaissance, flora, and fauna.

The Italian designer also designed his own, Lana del Rey's and Jared Leto's Met Gala 2018 looks, which explains that beautiful embroidery detail on the wide red suit lapel photographed with the red hen.

Image via Getty

