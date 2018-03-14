It's 2018, and sexual orientations exist on a Kinsey continuum from who cares to WHO CARES. Seriously, let the people make out with whoever they want, because humans are beautiful and complex and fascinating and at the end of the day, all of us just want to cuddle on a couch and watch trashy reality TV.

That said, hold the phone, did Harry Styles just come out as bisexual in his new song? Is it time to bust out the champagne and clink glasses to celebrate our newest queer hero? Let's examine the evidence.

Styles is currently touring Europe right now, where he's been performing "Medicine." It's an unreleased song that appears to address his sexuality — we say "appears," because until we get confirmation one way or the other from Styles, this is all just highly delicious gossip, reports People. Fans have been raising their eyebrows at some of "Medicine's" purported lyrics. We should note that since the song is still unreleased, we don't have an official lyric sheet and some of the words are in dispute (PAPER has reached out to Styles' team for confirmation of the song's verses).

What is the Dunkirk star crooning on about? Well, it sounds like he's talking about hooking up with two genders. OKAY.

"The boys and the girls are here I mess around with them / And I'm okay with it / I'm coming down/ I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you tasted."

Here's a fan video for proof:

Look, we don't care who Styles "messes around" with, as long as he continues to grace our timelines with more mint green dad dancing. We're mostly stoked about having a new tune to celebrate our queer community, and throwing notions of traditional sexuality into the dustbin of history. And if Styles is subtly coming out, he has a big, beautiful, diverse community waiting to embrace him with open arms. Times are changing, y'all, and Styles has given us our fluid freedom jam. Welcome to the present.

