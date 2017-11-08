Your dad's new favorite artist Harry Styles is back with another visual from his eponymous debut solo album, this time for single Kiwi — a song which is rumored to be/definitely about a Kiwi (New Zealand) Victoria's Secret Model Georgia Fowler with whom Harry once holed up with in the English countryside and played scrabble. Dreamy.

"Kiwi" sees many a child throw baked goods at each other, while Harry shows up with a labrador puppy (who frankly couldn't care less) and further encourages the violence before posing in a class photo. The video is generally pretty obscure, but that's no doubt just how someone wishing to be taken seriously prefers it.

Watch below.