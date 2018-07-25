Harriet Brown Soothes Our Souls

Harriet Brown, the LA-based, Filipino singer-songwriter and producer from Oakland is readying his new music. He first came onto our radar with last year's Contact album, released on the label co-run by Hanni El Khatib, Innovative Leisure, with a musical energy similar to acts like Blood Orange or Toro Y Moi.

Brown even gives some sensual Prince vibes in the way that his music often draws heavily on smooth, laid-back funk grooves. His latest single is called "Bag Away," and its slow-burning, melodic music (that bass, though!) is paired with romantic, beautifully sung lyrics.

Get into the sultry deliciousness of the PAPER premiere of "Bag Away," below.



&lt;a href="http://harrietbrown.bandcamp.com/track/bag-away"&gt;Bag Away by Harriet Brown&lt;/a&gt;

Photography: Tammy Nguyen