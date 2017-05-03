At a party last night at MoMA PS1, Gucci revealed a new fragrance, Bloom, and announced that the faces for the campaign will be model Hari Nef, photographer Petra Collins and actress Dakota Johnson.

Creative director Alessandro Michele and his team turned the gallery's courtyard into a lush garden, meant to represent Michele's vision for Bloom. "The garden is as beautiful as women are: colorful, wild, diverse, where there is everything," he said.

While the ad campaign and official fragrance launch will happen sometime later this year, Gucci is selling a limited supply of 1,000 bottles of Bloom online today for those who just can't wait.

#inbloom

A post shared by hari nef (@harinef) on May 2, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

[h/t Dazed]

Images via Instagram