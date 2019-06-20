Halsey is Rolling Stone's latest cover star, posing on the magazine's "Hot Issue" smoldering in a white tank and all-natural face. Giving the magazine a no holds barred interview that started with a chat over rosé, Halsey opens up to Alex Morris in a candid conversation that sees the two recounting the singer's "troubled past" and "chaotic present."

As the biracial, bipolar, bisexual pop star making music on her own terms, the singer formerly known as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane is no stranger to criticism. "The funniest thing is that the biggest battle that I've had to overcome in my career was not being bisexual, was not being biracial, was not being bipolar," she says. "It was everybody thinking that I was exploiting those things." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

While the artist we've come to know under the anagram of her given name has obviously overcome some hurdles on her road to pop-stardom, she's more than willing to offer the gritty details and help those who need it.

Related | Halsey Is Coming Through Loud and Queer

She tells the magazine, "I'm not just some fucking martyr who's trying to make all of these lost, misfit kids feel better; I need them to help me feel normal too."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

What's far from normal is Halsey's unwavering candor through the entire interview: she recounts a crazy romp in Central Park with an ex that was coming down from a heroin high for six hours in the sun and admits the interview took place during a manic period for her. Among lots of bold revelations that reclaim control over her personal narrative, we found out a few things we didn't know about Halsey.

Halsey was basically homeless before hitting it big in music and was couch-surfing around Bed-Stuy and the Lower East Side. "I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account," she tells Rolling Stone, "and bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped."

She plays eight instruments and only started writing music to draw attention to her poems

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

She has 17 tattoos, eight of which match with her friends, which she says is "a huge reflection of [her] inability to do anything alone."

She was literally an overnight success. After meeting someone in music at a hotel party and linking up for a recording session to start writing "Ghost," the song was uploaded to SoundCloud around 10 PM, blowing up on Twitter by 3 AM and charting by morning.

After being accepted to the Rhode Island School of Design and not being able to afford it, she attended community college briefly before dropping out at the age of 19.

She suffered a miscarriage during a performance right before Badlands was released due to the strain of her hectic schedule and difficult lifestyle, but admits, "I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

She wasn't internet famous before she started making music. "I wasn't a Viner, a YouTuber, a blogger, anything. I was just someone that people found minutely more interesting than the average person."

She loves where she is now and could care less about the past. "It's, like, 19 years of my life feel like they don't even fucking matter," she says. "They could've just not happened, like they were some weird incubatory period. I'm just this fucked-up stoner kid who made it. I was buying my clothes at T.J. Maxx, then woke up one day and was going to L.A. to film music videos. It's a good thing I'm a crazy bitch, because I don't think I'd be able to handle it if I wasn't, you know?"