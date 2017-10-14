Outspoken pop queen and PAPER cover star Halsey was nominated for this year's American Music Awards, and she took the opportunity to say she's disappointed with the overwhelming maleness of the nominee pool.

Billboard reports that she was nominated for Favorite Song in Pop/Rock and Collaboration of the Year with The Chainsmokers for "Closer," joining Ed Sheeran, Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd as a nominee. However, she expressed how disappointed she is that more women weren't nominated, saying it was a missed opportunity. (Artist of the Year nominees were exclusively male, as were Video of the Year, Favorite Album for Pop/Rock and more).

"Really honored to have received an @AMAs nomination but really disappointed to hear near exclusively male names... such a missed opportunity," she wrote. "So many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them.

The AMA's will air November 19 on ABC.

