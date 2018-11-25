Ariana Grande has a lot of fans, but like all celebrities — as hard as it may be to believe — she also has her share of haters. And not just Piers Morgan. On Sunday, the artist tweeted, "some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don't like this world a lot of the time."

She continued, "if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that'd be sick." Halsey obviously understood and related to what the pop star had to say. The singer replied comforting words in support of Ari, saying, "the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up."

ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up. — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018 Earlier this year, Ari was on a social media hiatus after the tragic death of rapper Mac Miller and her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. But since then, she's been calling out negativity on the Internet like the compassionate and gentle human being she is.