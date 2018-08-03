Halsey Goes Bubblegum Pink

Halsey is joining the colorful hair crew, debuting a brand-new pink look on Instagram this Wednesday. With her hands up in the air, she celebrates summer on the beach, matching her cheeky bikini to her new pastel locks. The pop star captioned the image with two pink flowers and a smiley face: "🌸🌺😍." Her Instagram was followed by another of the flowers themselves, showing us perhaps where her dye job inspo originated.

It's unclear whether this is a true hair color change or just a wig, as the past few months have brought with it a bright blue bob, deep black styles, most recently a platinum blonde head of beach waves, and now this pastel pink masterpiece. While it seems like it might be the real thing, with brunette roots showing through on top, she did post another image that was captioned, "🌸 pink wig, thick ass, give em whiplash 🌸 @nickiminaj" so we aren't altogether sure.

Either way, the singer is certainly serving up some major hair inspo for summer.

Photo via Instagram